Crypto Sports Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,636.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $865,040.62 and approximately $1,636.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

