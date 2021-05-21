Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $51.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.63 million and the lowest is $50.26 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $210.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cryoport by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,584,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

