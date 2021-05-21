CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 646.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,433 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,581. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.05 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

