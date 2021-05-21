Critical Review: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32% ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 343.18%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 37.96 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -0.70 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 7.27 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -1.91

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.