Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CXDO opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a PE ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Crexendo by 927.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

