Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

