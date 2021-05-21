Credit Suisse Group Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$96.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$90.95.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.44. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$52.17 and a 52-week high of C$93.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

