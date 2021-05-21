Credit Suisse Group Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $132.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $114.42 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 144,252 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

