Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

WMB stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 239.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

