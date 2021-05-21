Credit Suisse Group Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

