Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.