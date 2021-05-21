Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,079,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

