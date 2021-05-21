Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

