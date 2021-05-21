Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in BlackRock by 64.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,457,000 after buying an additional 72,861 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $844.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.00 and a 12-month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.