Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of C opened at $76.20 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.