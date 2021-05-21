Cowen Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $140.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

