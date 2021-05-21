COTI Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, COTI has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $155.00 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

