Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $54,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.02. 28,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

