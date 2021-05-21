Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $383.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

