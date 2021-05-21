Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

