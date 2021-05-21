Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Down 7.8%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 11,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 273,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

