Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Corteva worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.