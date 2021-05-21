Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 167.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,218 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,475 shares of company stock worth $13,102,173 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

