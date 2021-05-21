CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Raises Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.