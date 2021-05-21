Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $25,433,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.