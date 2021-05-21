Contrasting Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Jupai (NYSE:JP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Terminix Global alerts:

96.0% of Terminix Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Jupai shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Terminix Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupai has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and Jupai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 1.69% 5.73% 2.44% Jupai -15.03% -5.68% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Terminix Global and Jupai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jupai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terminix Global presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Terminix Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Jupai.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terminix Global and Jupai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $2.08 billion 3.07 $128.00 million $1.35 36.75 Jupai $112.89 million 0.60 -$23.66 million N/A N/A

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than Jupai.

Summary

Terminix Global beats Jupai on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. The company also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. In addition, it offers fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.