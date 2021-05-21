Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.55.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.