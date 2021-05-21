Constitution Capital LLC Buys 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,308.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,206.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

