Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.