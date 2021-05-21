Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Consolidated Edison worth $57,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

