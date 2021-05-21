Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $253,467.36 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.01070476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,872.57 or 0.09458530 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.