CONMED Co. (CNMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 6th

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:CNMD traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 152,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,476.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. CONMED has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

