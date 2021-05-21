Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at Acumen Capital

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CMG traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$5.52. 26,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.56. The company has a market cap of C$443.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.97 and a 12 month high of C$6.74.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

