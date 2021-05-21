Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,368.44

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,368.44 ($30.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,704 ($35.33). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 57,896 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,584.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,368.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.