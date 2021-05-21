Compass Point Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $82.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.11.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.