Compass Point Raises BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $54.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NYSE:BKU opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $624,502. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 487,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

