Comparing Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Cerevel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -743.58% -111.54% -49.71% Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Cerevel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cerevel Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.31%. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.78%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Cerevel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.98 million 173.39 -$75.44 million ($1.88) -2.95 Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cerevel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist for the treatment of dementia-related apathy; and CVL-936, a selective dopamine D3-preferring antagonist, which is in Phase I single ascending dose trials for the treatment of substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of various preclinical portfolio for various neuroscience indications. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

