Comparing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canoo and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canoo and Valeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valeo 2 4 6 0 2.33

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Valeo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Valeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Valeo $21.82 billion 0.34 $350.56 million $1.04 14.88

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Summary

Valeo beats Canoo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; products, such as torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Valeo SE was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

