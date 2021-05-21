CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.22

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 3989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get CommScope alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CommScope by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.