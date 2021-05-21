Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $593,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,308.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,206.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

