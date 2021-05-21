Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,705 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.