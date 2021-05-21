Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 118,224 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAPR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,901,000.

UAPR stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

