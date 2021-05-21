Commerce Bank Purchases 103,735 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 289.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,735 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $352,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

