Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.31 and a 200 day moving average of $153.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

