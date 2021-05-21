Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

