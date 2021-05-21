Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Shares of PEN opened at $252.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -933.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

