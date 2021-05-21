Commerce Bank Buys 46 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $14,011,865. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $344.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.27, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

