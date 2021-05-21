Comerica Bank Sells 2,371 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.