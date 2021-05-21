Comerica Bank Purchases 12,231 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,510,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

