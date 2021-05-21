Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $9,415,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

